or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago
Used Cars

You Can Buy A Volvo T5-Engined E46 BMW 3-Series

Originally a 323i, this E46 is now powered by an 850 T5 engine with forged internals and featuring some rather lurid aesthetic tweaks

Remind me later
Volvo - You Can Buy A Volvo T5-Engined E46 BMW 3-Series - Used Cars

Older BMWs don’t tend to leave you wanting in the engine department. After all, for a long time, all sorts of relatively ordinary models were fitted with wonderful naturally-aspirated straight-sixes mixing responsiveness with healthy power outputs.

So, if I owned an E46 323i with its 2.5-litre ‘M52’ inline-six, ditching the engine for something else wouldn’t occur to me. Something pretty special would need to go in its place, like, for instance, the Volvo T5 engine that ended up under the bonnet of the very yellow 323i seen on this page.

Volvo - You Can Buy A Volvo T5-Engined E46 BMW 3-Series - Used Cars

Spotted for sale on Facebook Marketplace (where else), the E46 now has the 2.3-litre ‘B5234T’ from an 850 under the bonnet. It can’t have been a particularly straightforward swap, given that this engine was designed to be mounted transversely rather than longitudinally as it now sits in the BMW.

Specific technical details aren’t exactly forthcoming in the advert, but we are at least told it was rebuilt with forged internals and a ported cylinder head around three years ago. The unit is said to be good for 500bhp.

Volvo - You Can Buy A Volvo T5-Engined E46 BMW 3-Series - Used Cars

We’re guessing a good chunk of you will be onboard with the powertrain side of things, but what’s gone on aesthetically might prove rather more divisive. On the outside, there’s a widebody kit, a Vorsteiner carbon fibre bonnet, some less than pretty-looking wheels and a coat of Nissan Lightning Yellow paint.

The yellow theme continues inside, where you’ll also find a Ground Zero audio system that includes an obscene speaker count. Each front door includes seven, so get carried away with the volume control, and you might not even hear that T5. And may also come away with hearing damage.

Volvo - You Can Buy A Volvo T5-Engined E46 BMW 3-Series - Used Cars

It’s priced strongly, shall we say, at £7500. Finding a buyer willing to part with such a sum for a car with aesthetic changes best described as ‘niche’ in appeal is easier said than done. So, it should come as no surprise the T5’d 3er has been up for sale for three weeks already without finding a buyer.

What do you think of it?

More Volvo posts

0 comments

Recommended Used Cars Fancy Buying A Collection Of Mad Max: Fury Road Vehicles? Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars This B7 Audi RS4 Has Covered Just 217 Miles, Is Pretty Much Brand New Used Cars We Bought A Modified Volvo 940 For £3500 And So Far, So Good Used Cars Yes, Porsche Really Made A Manual V8 Cayenne, And Here's One You Can Buy Used Cars I Bought A Porsche Boxster For Under £5,000 And So Far, So Good Used Cars The Honda Civic Type R Mugen 200 Is (Almost) Peak FN2 Used Cars Yes, Someone Really Paid $102k For An Unused Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Used Cars Why I Sold My Porsche Boxster To Buy A 944 Instead Used Cars What It’s Like Driving A £500 Ford Focus Millennium Edition For Two Months

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or