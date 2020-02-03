or register
Supercars and Hypercars

'World's Greatest Drag Race 9' Is A Surprisingly Unpredictable Showdown

Motor Trend's famed 'World's Greatest Drag Race' is back for a ninth running, with another eclectic mix of fast cars

If you - for some reason - only watch one YouTube drag race this year, it should probably be this one. It’s the ninth Motor Trend World’s Greatest Drag Race, and it lives up to the name with a fabulous and varied 12-car field.

Yep, 12 cars, which is so many we’re going to have to roll out the bullet points:

  • Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • Bentley Continental GT
  • BMW M850i
  • BMW M2 Competition
  • Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye Widebody
  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
  • Jaguar XE SV Project 8
  • Lamborghini Urus
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 63
  • McLaren Senna
  • Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • Toyota GR Supra

To give the rear-wheel drive cars a fighting chance against the mighty high-power, all-wheel monsters like the Bentley and the Lamborghini, Motor Trend ran two drag races - a quarter and a half-mile.

Both races offer up some surprises - see how accurately you can predict the finishing orders of each.

