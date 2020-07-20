Why Five Of The C8 Corvette's 'Flaws' Aren't Really Flaws At All

Scour the Internet for reactions to the new, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, and you’ll likely hear the same criticisms a few times. Here’s what you might encounter:

However, far from being bad things, these supposed flaws actually reveal some of the most impressive attributes of the C8, as related by Jason Fenske aka Engineering Explained. For instance, the old-school pushrod design of the V8 cuts down on moving parts and therefore complexity, which is crucial given the relatively affordable price of the C8. Pushrod V8s are also very compact, and as an aside, the ‘LT2’ V8’s midship layout means it can have a taller intake manifold, increasing power to a healthy 488bhp.

We’ll now hand over to Fenske to talk through all those Corvette ‘issues’ in more detail.