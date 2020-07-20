or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 19 hours ago 0
Supercars and Hypercars

Why Five Of The C8 Corvette's 'Flaws' Aren't Really Flaws At All

Engineering Explained talks through some of the new mid-engined Corvette's most notable supposed flaws

Remind me later
Why Five Of The C8 Corvette's 'Flaws' Aren't Really Flaws At All - Supercars and Hypercars

Scour the Internet for reactions to the new, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, and you’ll likely hear the same criticisms a few times. Here’s what you might encounter:

  • The use of brake-by-wire
  • The braking distance is longer than a C7 Corvette
  • Powered by an ‘old-fashioned’ pushrod engine
  • It understeers
  • As standard, it uses all-season tyres

However, far from being bad things, these supposed flaws actually reveal some of the most impressive attributes of the C8, as related by Jason Fenske aka Engineering Explained. For instance, the old-school pushrod design of the V8 cuts down on moving parts and therefore complexity, which is crucial given the relatively affordable price of the C8. Pushrod V8s are also very compact, and as an aside, the ‘LT2’ V8’s midship layout means it can have a taller intake manifold, increasing power to a healthy 488bhp.

We’ll now hand over to Fenske to talk through all those Corvette ‘issues’ in more detail.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Supercars and Hypercars The C'était Un Rendez-Vous Follow-Up Underwhelms Supercars and Hypercars The Real Star Of This Koenigsegg 'Mini Blockbuster' Is An Old Volvo Supercars and Hypercars Don Some Headphones For This Lamborghini SCV12 Onboard Footage Supercars and Hypercars This Is How The Koenigsegg Gemera's Inline-Three Develops 600bhp Supercars and Hypercars 'World's Greatest Drag Race 9' Is A Surprisingly Unpredictable Showdown Supercars and Hypercars Here's How You Can Drive A McLaren Elva Fast Without Destroying Your Face Supercars and Hypercars Here's The SSC Tuatara Driving Really, Really Fast On A Closed Road Supercars and Hypercars Koenigsegg Jesko Theoretically Capable Of Well Over 500kmh, According To Hardcore Maths

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or