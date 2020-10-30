We Can't Stop Watching These Rimac C_Two Crash Tests

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The production Rimac C_Two is expected to cost somewhere around £2 million one the production version is here. But if it’s to be sold worldwide, it needs to be crash-tested, painful though that might look to observers. The Croatian company has already performed a few physical crash tests along with computer-modelled assessments. In total, Rimac says it’ll have to crash 11 C_Twos, “allowing the final production car to be sold in every single market around the globe”. What you see here are two 40 per cent offset deformable barrier tests completed over two days - one at 25mph and the other at 35mph.

“The value we see disappear in milliseconds, two times during two days, is enormous,” says engineer Petar Majanović, adding, “However the result of that is much more important than the value we invested.” In the tests, the carbon tub held up well, with the crash test dummy’s feet protected from harm. As one of the toughest tests the C_Two has to go through, Rimac’s Martin Mikulčić said he was “pleased” with how the car performed. Weirdly, it’s easy to forget Rimac is still working hard on making the 1888bhp hypercar a production reality. The car acts as a showcase for the firm’s electric tech, which is in high demand from conventional OEMs. Porsche owns a 15.5 per cent stake in Rimac, while Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia each owns a smaller chunk. The Aston Martin Valkyrie will use Rimac parts in its hybrid system, and the Pininfarina Battista goes a step further by borrowing its whole powertrain from Mate and co.