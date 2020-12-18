Watch A Banana, Twinkies, Breast Implants And More Get Fed Into A Big Turbo

It’s nearly Christmas, and after the year we’ve all had, some car-based silliness is just what we need. Happily, Cleetus Mcfarland, who once put an 850psi shot of nitrous through a turbo keyring, has just the thing.

McFarland (whose real name is, quite fittingly, Garrett Mitchell) decided what the world needs right now is to see which items his seven-second C6 Corvette’s 88mm turbocharger is capable of consuming. After a little work, the snail was in an atypical position and ready for action, with the air outlet pointing towards a target.