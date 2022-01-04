V8 Tesla Model S Is 750kg Lighter Than Stock, Sounds Great On The Dyno

This week, Mercedes revealed its Vision EQXX concept with a kerb weight of just 1750kg. That pithy (for an EV) figure is thanks in large part to a next-generation battery pack which is about 30 per cent lighter than what you find in the EQS.

This battery tech is still a couple of years away from production, so for now, premium electric cars with decent ranges are weighty beasts. The Tesla Model S is no exception - by ditching a P85D’s flood-damaged battery pack and motors and replacing it with a V8, YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds was able to lighten the car significantly.