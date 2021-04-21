This The Best Lamborghini Countach Replica We've Ever Seen

£70k buys you an incredibly close replica of the Countach LP5000 QV, but you'll have to make do with way less than 200bhp

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Replica supercars are frequently a source of mockery in the car community, but there are a few that deserve a nod of respect. Like this ‘Lamborghini Countach’. Originally built in 1992 by David Harrison of replica specialist DC Supercars, what you’re looking at here is a ‘Mirage Mk.1’. The eBay advert for the car notes that the car is “well known throughout the Lamborghini community,” and uses a bodyshell with the “exact dimensions” of a real LP5000 QV.

Under that fibreglass body is a space frame chassis, which apparently had some Lee Noble ‘influence’ in its design. As part of a restoration in 2014 by DC Coachwork, the car had a respray in Lambo hue Blanco Polo Park White, receiving some unspecified suspension upgrades at the same time. The car sits on gorgeous Roin pepperpot wheels, again finished in white. Inside, there are specially fabricated parts intended to closely mimic the look of the real Countach cockpit, right the way down to replica switchgear and an Alpine head unit similar to the one Lamborghini fitted from the factory. It has electric windows and mirrors, plus central locking and an immobiliser.

From the images, it looks to be a brilliantly executed Countach tribute. It’s less impressive in the engine department, however. Mounted in the middle is a naturally-aspirated Rover 3.5-litre V8 hooked up to a five-speed manual gearbox pinched from a Renault 30. That eight-banger will be tough as old boots, but not exactly fast - a power figure of around 150bhp is to be expected, with the exact figure depending on the vintage and condition. But hey, at least it looks pretty, with those red-painted rocker covers.