This Miniscule, Functioning Wooden V8 Is A Thing Of Engineering Beauty

We can’t help but wonder if YouTube channel name ‘Generic Woodworking’ is intentionally ironic, because there’s nothing ‘generic’ about what you see going on in the video above. In it, we see a young and incredibly talented woodworker create a model V8 not much bigger than a fingernail.

He uses birch for the cylinder banks and pistons, oak veneer for the crankshaft counterweights, and barbeque skewers for crank journals and connecting rods. The parts all look incredibly fragile and so fiddly to make that he glues back together one of the counterweights when it splits rather than make a new one.