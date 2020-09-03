The Road-Legal Brabham BT62R Has Arrived To Make Popping To The Shops More Exciting

Brabham Automotive has lightly watered-down its track-only BT62 hypercar to make it usable on the road

If the only stumbling block between you and Brabham BT62 ownership is the ability to legally potter down to the shops in one for a pint of milk without ripping the splitter off, we’ve great news. Having already announced a ‘Road Compliance Conversion’ for the normally track-only hypercar a little while back, the company has now revealed the BT62R, a fully-fledged street version. You still get a 5.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8, a near-700bhp output, pushrod suspension and most of the Competition version’s mad aero parts. Here, though, all of that racey stuff is put in a slightly softer setting.

There’s an inbuilt lift kit, allowing you to either slam it to the ground when you’re at the track or raise it to avoid any crunchy speed bump encounters. 70, 90, 110 and 130mm ride height settings are available via a control panel inside the car.

Further decreasing the chance of expensive carbon fibre bits kissing the tarmac, the front splitter and the rear diffuser have both been redesigned. The rear wing has also changed, with Brabham switching the old one for a less extreme single-plane design. Meanwhile, since rolling around on slicks is a bit of a no-no on the road, the BT62R has been swapped onto Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres. Inside, there are new, more cosseting seats, made from carbon fibre clad in either Alcantara or leather. There’s now a climate control system, a heated windscreen and an optional sound system.