The Next Forza Motorsport Game Has Been Teased, And It's An Xbox Series X Exclusive

Bad news: the next game in the Forza Motorsport series won’t be a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Instead, it’s understood we’ll be kept waiting until 2022. Judging by this short teaser trailer, though, it’ll be worth waiting for.

As noted by the text in the bottom left corner, yes, this is indeed footage made using the game engine. And good lord is it pretty. Forza Motorsport (which will be titled simply thus - no numbers tacked on the end) will feature 4K/60 frames per second capability and ray-tracing graphics.

This time around, Forza Motorsport will be exclusive to the Xbox, unlike FM7, which is available on Windows too. FM6, meanwhile, was reborn as the free-to-play ‘Apex’ Windows port a few years after release.