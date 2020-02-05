The New Cadillac Escalade Has A 38 Inches Of OLED Screen And A Big Face

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

For us Brits, few cars symbolise American motoring excess as well as the Cadillac Escalade. There’s now an all-new one for the 2021 model year, and it’s more fantastically ostentatious than ever. There is, of course, that gigantic grille that’s rather hard to ignore, and the sheer size of the thing - it’s bigger than a long-wheelbase Range Rover even in its standard, non-stretched form. Opt for the gigantified ‘ESV’, and it’s about half a metre longer.

The OTT theme continues inside, where you’ll find 38 inches of OLED screen. The display real estate - which has “twice the pixel density of a 4K television,” Cadillac says - is made up of three separate screens. There’s a 7.2-inch touchscreen to the driver’s left, a 14.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 16.9-inch display for the infotainment which all blend into absolute unit of OLED tech. If you want, you can have almost a speaker for every inch of screen, via a 36-speaker AKG sound system that’s fitted as standard on Platinum Luxury and Platinum Sport trim grades. Also on the tech front, we have a Level 2 ‘Super Cruise’ driver assistance system and an augmented reality system.

The cabin is - as you’d expect - vast. Third-row passengers have 40 per cent more legroom than before, and there’s a 722-litre boot to fill with whatever Escalade owners normally carry. Large wads of cash, probably. Since whoever’s sitting in the back is going to be quite far away from the occupants in the front, there’s even a system that’ll pick up conversations via microphones and pump it through the speakers, so you don’t have to shout at each other. Neat.