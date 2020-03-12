The Gemballa Avalanche 4x4 Is Lifted 911 Madness

Never one to shy away from the brash, German tuning firm Gemballa intends to build a mad off-road-ready Porsche 911

If you like the idea of the Ruf Rodeo we looked at earlier this week but thought it seemed a little too sensible, allow us to present an off-road-ready 911 with the lunacy dialled right up. It’s the Avalanche 4x4, and although it exists only in render form right now, it sounds as though there is a will from tuning outfit Gemballa to actually make this thing. Based in Leonberg, just down the road from Porsche itself, the company doesn’t shy away from bonkers creations, but even for them, the Avalanche 4x4 is especially ridiculous.

One of these things is not like the others...

We don’t know much at all about it right now, but if - away from the suspension and tyres - it follows the recipe of the standard Avalanche 4.2, it’ll be based on a 911 Turbo and be good for over 800bhp. The car’s announcement came as part of a wide-ranging company update, which also mentioned the creation of “the first own Gemballa Hypercar,” plus a catchily titled “GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo” conversion for the 991 and 992 versions of the 911. The latter will involve an output of 818bhp and 810lb ft of torque, making for a 0-60mph time of 2.3 seconds. Sufficiently fast.