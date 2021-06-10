Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win A Set Of Goodyear Tyres

It’s a big day for Car Throttle as we launch our fresh, shiny newsletter! Subscribing only takes a minute or two, and once signed up, we’ll treat you to offers, competitions and other exclusive bits and pieces.

To hit the ground running, we’re offering new subscribers the chance to win a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSports. These Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) boots are fitted as new to all sorts of high-end performance cars, and potentially your ride too if you’re our lucky winner.