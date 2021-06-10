Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win A Set Of Goodyear Tyres

or register
To celebrate the launch of our newsletter, we're giving away a set of sticky Goodyear tyres for your car

It’s a big day for Car Throttle as we launch our fresh, shiny newsletter! Subscribing only takes a minute or two, and once signed up, we’ll treat you to offers, competitions and other exclusive bits and pieces.

To hit the ground running, we’re offering new subscribers the chance to win a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSports. These Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) boots are fitted as new to all sorts of high-end performance cars, and potentially your ride too if you’re our lucky winner.

We’re a broad church here at CT - we know you lot have all sorts of different cars with varying wheel sizes. But don’t worry, we’ve thought of that. If Eagle F1 SuperSports don’t come in your required measurements, Goodyear will happily supply a suitable alternative like the also exceptional Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5.

Interested? Simply fill out the form below to subscribe to the CT newsletter, and in our first email, there’ll be a link to the competition entry page.

Please note, the competition is open to UK residents only. Please click here for full terms & conditions.

