Street Racing VW Golf R Leaves The Line Backwards, With Smashy Consequences

Street racing just isn’t a good idea. Anyone partaking is putting themselves and likely others in danger by belting down a public road not designed for such shenanigans, and if something goes wrong, we aren’t going to be feeling sorry for the driver.

Just take this hapless street racer in a Mk6 VW Golf R. Thought to be filmed somewhere in Spain according to several users on the Reddit comment thread, this footage shows the VW revving at a standstill alongside a BMW 1-series coupe, before briskly leaving the line. In reverse.

We’re not entirely sure how the Golf driver managed this. Whether the car has a DSG automatic gearbox or a manual, accidentally shifting into reverse instead of drive/reverse isn’t an easy thing to do. Perhaps they’d reversed into position and simply forgot to shift back again.