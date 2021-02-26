Someone Installed A DIY Cam-Less 'Freevalve' System On An MX-5

Camshafts are rubbish. At least, compared to the technology from Koenigsegg’s Freevalve offshoot. The concept is a relatively simple but ingenious one - by ditching the cams and instead electronically-controlling a series of pneumatically actuated valves, much more freedom is opened up.

You’re given far greater control of valve lift, opening them more to increase performance or less for better efficiency. Granted, a camshaft with variable valve timing can also do this, but in a far more limited way, with the change dependent only on engine speed. Freevalve, on the other hand, can alter the valve profile on the fly as it sees fit, taking into account multiple parameters including engine temperature, drive modes and even how the driver’s behaving.