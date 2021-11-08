Some BMWs Will Drop Touchscreen Functionality To Save On Semiconductors

Car manufacturers seem to be getting more and more obsessed with giant touchscreens in their cars. But if you’re after a certain model of BMW, it might not have one at all.

As originally revealed by Bimmerfest (and since confirmed by BMW USA to outlets including Autoblog) this is all thanks to the dreaded chip shortage which has blighted countless industries including automotive. To maintain production levels as they are now, touchscreen functionality is for the chop on these models: