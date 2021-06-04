or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 31 minutes ago 0
DIY

Mercedes SLR McLaren Servicing And Repair Costs Are Predictably Hellish

Ed Bolian takes Tyler Hoover through the cost of the work needed on his ex-Paris Hilton SLR

Remind me later

$180,000 for a Mercedes SLR McLaren might, you think, sound like a bit of a bargain. Serial Cannonballer Ed Bolian snapped up the mid-noughties supercar for the low sum, beating Tyler Hoover aka ‘Hoovies Garage’ to the punch, and what’s more, he’s got himself a car with history.

This SLR was once owned by Paris Hilton. It’s the car featured in that famous paparazzi shot with Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears all crammed in the two-seater cabin, and the vehicle Hilton was driving when charged with driving under the influence in 2006.

Unfortunately for Ed, the outlay won’t end at $180k. He took the car to get an ‘A service’, which consists of little more than an oil change, and that alone is $2105. It’s far from the only thing the car requires - all told, the bill to rectify everything is $34,565.

Mclaren - Mercedes SLR McLaren Servicing And Repair Costs Are Predictably Hellish - DIY

We’ll let Ed detail the horrifying prices, but highlights include $1350 to replace both batteries, $500 for a washer jet nozzle, and $2200 for a new power steering pump. If the car’s weird steering requires a new rack, that’s $6272.

Amongst the SLR’s unusual features is an electro-hydraulic brake system, which inevitably isn’t the easiest thing to work on. So, it’s $1200 to flush and renew the fluid. But hey, it could be worse - a full set of the carbon ceramic discs is $20,000. To be fair to the SLR, that’s a fairly typical price for fresh supercar ceramics.

Mclaren - Mercedes SLR McLaren Servicing And Repair Costs Are Predictably Hellish - DIY

Bolian won’t be paying the full $35k bill, instead only getting the most necessary work done. But still, it proves the point that an SLS like Hoover’s is probably a better buy. There’s less in the way of weird stuff to throw up scary bills, and it’s much more unique - the Mercedes Mclaren does, after all, start off as an SL.

Which would you have, given the choice?

More Mclaren posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY Will A Higher Wearing Tyre Always Perform Better? DIY OE Tyres Vs Off The Shelf: Here's How Different The 'Same' Tyre Can Be DIY How Much More Grip And Traction Can Extra Weight Give You In The Snow? DIY Turns Out You Can Fit A V8 In A Tesla Model S DIY Plastic Pistons Work Way Better Than You'd Expect DIY Someone Installed A DIY Cam-Less 'Freevalve' System On An MX-5 DIY This DIY 'V12' Is Made From Three Lada Engines DIY The Aftermath Of A Jeep Revving To 50,000rpm While Being Towed In 4-Low

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or