Mercedes SLR McLaren Servicing And Repair Costs Are Predictably Hellish

$180,000 for a Mercedes SLR McLaren might, you think, sound like a bit of a bargain. Serial Cannonballer Ed Bolian snapped up the mid-noughties supercar for the low sum, beating Tyler Hoover aka ‘Hoovies Garage’ to the punch, and what’s more, he’s got himself a car with history.

This SLR was once owned by Paris Hilton. It’s the car featured in that famous paparazzi shot with Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears all crammed in the two-seater cabin, and the vehicle Hilton was driving when charged with driving under the influence in 2006.

Unfortunately for Ed, the outlay won’t end at $180k. He took the car to get an ‘A service’, which consists of little more than an oil change, and that alone is $2105. It’s far from the only thing the car requires - all told, the bill to rectify everything is $34,565.