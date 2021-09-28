Meet The DMC Delorean With A 500bhp+ Kia Stinger GT V6

No one buys a DMC DeLorean because it’s an especially good car. It’s something you want because it’s (thanks in large part to Back to the Future) a cultural icon, because it’s quirky, and because it’s instantly recognisable.

Although a lot of the reviews from the time of the car’s launch were more positive than you might imagine, the DeLorean has various issues ranging from build quality to iffy dynamics. Perhaps the weakest part of the whole thing is the 2.85-litre PRV V6 engine, which takes its name from its joint developers Peugeot, Renault and Volvo. It produces a meagre 130bhp, making for a 0-60mph time of just 10.5 seconds. Even back in the early 80s, this was considered sluggish, particularly since the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed body with its gullwing doors suggested something more thrilling.

Most people who own one these days are happy to live with the DeLorean’s foibles. A few, though, prefer to fix them, as expensive as that might be. And this example featured in the latest One Take video from The Smokin’ Tire is a masterclass in rectifying DMC’s mistakes using modern parts and know-how.