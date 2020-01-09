Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

When it was still available, buyers were expected to part with at least £750,000 for a McLaren Senna. Quite a sum, particularly given that the significantly cheaper 720S is still extraordinarily capable while being easier on the eye to boot. But if you’re still upset that you didn’t make the allocation cut for the Senna, Novitec will make your 720S just as powerful, while also giving it a Senna-like front end, carrying over what’s arguably the most aesthetically-pleasing bit of the hypercar. It gets better, as there’s now also a Novitec N-Largo 720S Spider, just in case you want to go from 0-62mph 2.7 seconds with the roof down.

Mirroring its coupe sibling, the N-Largo 720S Spider has an entirely new front fascia incorporating a huge splitter. It’s 60mm wider at the front and 130mm wider at the back, with flared arches housing 20-inch front/21-inch rear ‘MC2’ forged wheels made by Vossen. Much of the rear end is new too, featuring a fresh bumper and an attachment for the standard 720S active rear spoiler. All of the new body parts are made from carbonfibre. Because of course they are.

Thanks to a new Inconel exhaust system and the fitting of an ‘N-Tronic’ tuning box, power rises to 795bhp, while the torque swells to 648lb ft. With its newfound power, the worked-over 720S will hit 124mph just 7.5 seconds after leaving the line, on to a top speed of 215mph. Although playing around with the suspension work of a company like McLaren isn’t a particularly advisable course of action, Novitec has had a go anyway, fitting a new set of springs that drop the ride height by 35mm.