or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 7
Tuning

Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork

Novitec's N-Largo brand has revealed an upgraded version of the 720S with a Senna-like front end

Remind me later
Mclaren - Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork - Tuning

When it was still available, buyers were expected to part with at least £750,000 for a McLaren Senna. Quite a sum, particularly given that the significantly cheaper 720S is still extraordinarily capable while being easier on the eye to boot.

But if you’re still upset that you didn’t make the allocation cut for the Senna, Novitec will make your 720S just as powerful, while also giving it a Senna-like front end, carrying over what’s arguably the most aesthetically-pleasing bit of the hypercar. It gets better, as there’s now also a Novitec N-Largo 720S Spider, just in case you want to go from 0-62mph 2.7 seconds with the roof down.

Mclaren - Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork - Tuning

Mirroring its coupe sibling, the N-Largo 720S Spider has an entirely new front fascia incorporating a huge splitter. It’s 60mm wider at the front and 130mm wider at the back, with flared arches housing 20-inch front/21-inch rear ‘MC2’ forged wheels made by Vossen.

Much of the rear end is new too, featuring a fresh bumper and an attachment for the standard 720S active rear spoiler. All of the new body parts are made from carbonfibre. Because of course they are.

Mclaren - Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork - Tuning

Thanks to a new Inconel exhaust system and the fitting of an ‘N-Tronic’ tuning box, power rises to 795bhp, while the torque swells to 648lb ft. With its newfound power, the worked-over 720S will hit 124mph just 7.5 seconds after leaving the line, on to a top speed of 215mph.

Although playing around with the suspension work of a company like McLaren isn’t a particularly advisable course of action, Novitec has had a go anyway, fitting a new set of springs that drop the ride height by 35mm.

Mclaren - Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork - Tuning

Novitec hasn’t said how much its N-Largo McLaren 720S Spider costs, but it will be exclusive: just 15 cars will be built.

More Mclaren posts

7 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Get A Load Of The Aero On This SEMA-Bound A90 Toyota Supra Tuning Of Course There's A 1200bhp C8 Chevrolet Corvette Coming From Hennessey Tuning Hennessey Will Extract 1200bhp From Your Shelby Mustang GT500 Tuning Abt Has Given The TDI Audi S4 More Power, More Torque And Huge Wheels Tuning The New BMW Z4 Has Been Given A 400bhp AC Schnitzer Makeover Tuning A Manual A90 Toyota Supra Has Arrived (From A Tuning Company) Tuning Here's What Novitec Has Done To The Tesla Model 3 Tuning The Abt Audi SQ8 Develops 513bhp, Nearly 1000Nm

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or