S1 Lotus Elise Revived As 600kg Single-Seater

UK-based Anaologue Automotive has revealed the VHPK, featuring a 250bhp K-series engine and carbon fibre bodywork
Analogue Automotive VHPK
Analogue Automotive VHPK

It’s been 30 years to the day since the S1 Lotus Elise first broke cover at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, setting a new benchmark for what a Lotus – and indeed, sports cars as a whole – stood for.

While Lotus itself may not be celebrating that milestone with a shock announcement of a new Elise, and probably never will, given its current financial struggles, another small British company is taking it upon itself to say a big happy birthday to the Elise. Meet the Analogue Automotive VHPK, a 600kg, 250bhp single-seat love letter to the S1.

Although based on the bones of an original S1, it’s clad in carbon fibre bodywork and with a heavily reworked interior with that central single-seater-esque driving position. That’s not the first for an Elise, either, with Sport Elises used for the Autobytel Lotus Championship back in the early ‘00s using a similar layout. Further weight-saving measures include carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brakes.

Power still comes from a K-series engine, but with some fettling to 250bhp for a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp-per-tonne.

Just 35 examples of the AA VHPK are set for production, albeit with no asking price publicly listed. We suspect the answer, should you decide to ask, will be “Quite a lot”.

A cool thing, no doubt, but does this fall under the remit of those restomods that are maybe going a little too far? Our staff writer, Mike Bartholomew, has already had his say on the genre, and we suspect this will stir some similar emotions next time he’s at his desk.

It is, at least, giving us an excuse to look at how much an S1 Lotus Elise will set you back these days, with a budget of around £20,000 getting you into a decently-kept example. Surely a darn sight cheaper than the VHPK will turn out to be.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
S1 Lotus Elise Revived As 600kg Single-Seater
Analogue Automotive VHPK
News
Here’s The Toyota GRMN Corolla Before You’re Supposed To See It
News
Toyota Set To Reproduce New Parts For The 4A-GE
Toyota 4A-GE engine
News
The Nissan Z Just Got The GT-R’s Greatest-Ever Colour
2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition, front
News
This McLaren 750S Special Edition Has Been Inspired By Japan’s Golden Era Of Racing
McLaren 750S JC96
News
Ferrari Testarossa Returns As 1036bhp SF90 Replacement
Ferrari 849 Testarossa, front 3/4

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front