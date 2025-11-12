Gran Turismo 7 Finally Gets 24 Hour Races, But As Paid DLC

Paid-for Power Pack arrives in December with 50 new events, 24-hour races and a nice credit boost
Gran Turismo 7 Power Pack DLC Brings 24 Hour Races

24-hour races are something Gran Turismo 7 has sorely lacked to this point, with daylong endurance races last appearing in GT5. It’s something we’d pretty much given up hope on ever seeing, but surprise, they’re coming. Albeit, there is a catch.

Set for release on 4 December, the GT7 Power Pack arrives as the game’s first paid DLC pack, bringing with it a whole host of new single-player-focused content.

50 new career races will be added with the pack, split across 20 themed categories, said to be ‘inspired by automotive and motorsport traditions’. 24-hour races will form as part of this, though exactly which races are yet to be revealed. We’d hedge our bets on Le Mans and the Nürburgring being two of those.

If you’re a little fed up with the cat-and-mouse style spread rolling starts that have been in GT7 from the start, you’ll be delighted to hear full race weekends will now feature too. This will include a practice session and qualifying ahead of the main race.

You’ll also be racing against Sony’s Sophy AI 3.0, a further development of the AI tech that already exists in select modes in GT7. No word on what has changed, but given how fierce it already is to race with, we’re expecting big things.

Gran Turismo 7 Power Pack, practice session
Gran Turismo 7 Power Pack, practice session

On top of that, anyone buying the Power Pack will also get an additional 5,000,000 credits. No word yet on how much the pack will cost.

Although it doesn’t include any additional cars and tracks, it will be launching alongside the incoming free GT7 Spec III update, which brings a shedload of new content. That includes the Renault Espace F1, Mine’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and Ferrari 296 GT3 for the car roster, while Yas Marina Circuit and Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve bolster track offerings.

Both the Power Pack and Spec III will be available to players on PS4 and PS5.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

