Wreckreation Now Lets You Play As The Police, Sort Of

Sorry to draw yet another Burnout Paradise comparison when talking about Wreckreation, but needs must. One of the best post-launch DLCs that came for the 2008 arcade classic was its Cops and Robbers update, bringing a police variant of every single car in the game as well as a new game mode.

Now, following in the footsteps of the game its developers were originally behind, Wreckreation has just been given a handful of police cars as free content. Consider us intrigued.

Granted, that’s about as much as there is to say for them, with the four police cars based on existing models already in the game, complete with fresh liveries, bullbars and sirens. Each can be unlocked in free-roam through a ‘shutdown’ (i.e. ramming it into a static object), and will be eligible for any event that doesn’t carry a specific car restriction.

Right now, at least, it doesn’t appear there are any plans to take full advantage of this with a cops and robbers-style mode. Though we’re sure the creative among you will be able to set that up in multiplayer without too many issues.

Those will be joined by four completely new cars, and quite a mixed variety. There’s the Huntsville Nebraska, seemingly based on a Chevy Bel Air, along with the not-a-Toyota-Supra-honestly Mitani Suprema. A pair of race cars come alongside those in the form of the LMP1-esque Delon Mulsanne and DTM-inspired Feiberg AMG W-Class.

Rounding out new content is a set of unlockable items for the Live Mix world editor mode, with 60 new pieces to play with. Some of those include Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed items, to help you get into the festive spirit.

All that is backed up with some optimisations to the games’ performance, including native 4K/60fps for the PS5 Pro, and a bunch of bug fixes.

Given we were left feeling mixed at Wreckreation’s launch, we’re keen to see if this steers the game in the right direction.

