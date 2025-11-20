Wreckreation Now Lets You Play As The Police, Sort Of

First major update for mixed-bag arcade racer brings four brand-new cars and a bunch of police vehicles
Free Wreckreation Update Brings Driveable Police Cars

Sorry to draw yet another Burnout Paradise comparison when talking about Wreckreation, but needs must. One of the best post-launch DLCs that came for the 2008 arcade classic was its Cops and Robbers update, bringing a police variant of every single car in the game as well as a new game mode.

Now, following in the footsteps of the game its developers were originally behind, Wreckreation has just been given a handful of police cars as free content. Consider us intrigued.

Granted, that’s about as much as there is to say for them, with the four police cars based on existing models already in the game, complete with fresh liveries, bullbars and sirens. Each can be unlocked in free-roam through a ‘shutdown’ (i.e. ramming it into a static object), and will be eligible for any event that doesn’t carry a specific car restriction.

Free Wreckreation Update Brings Driveable Police Cars

Right now, at least, it doesn’t appear there are any plans to take full advantage of this with a cops and robbers-style mode. Though we’re sure the creative among you will be able to set that up in multiplayer without too many issues.

Those will be joined by four completely new cars, and quite a mixed variety. There’s the Huntsville Nebraska, seemingly based on a Chevy Bel Air, along with the not-a-Toyota-Supra-honestly Mitani Suprema. A pair of race cars come alongside those in the form of the LMP1-esque Delon Mulsanne and DTM-inspired Feiberg AMG W-Class.

Rounding out new content is a set of unlockable items for the Live Mix world editor mode, with 60 new pieces to play with. Some of those include Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed items, to help you get into the festive spirit.

Free Wreckreation Update Brings Driveable Police Cars

All that is backed up with some optimisations to the games’ performance, including native 4K/60fps for the PS5 Pro, and a bunch of bug fixes.

Given we were left feeling mixed at Wreckreation’s launch, we’re keen to see if this steers the game in the right direction.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Comments

Latest News

News
The All-Electric Porsche Cayenne Is Here With Up To 1140bhp
Porsche Cayenne EV - front
News
The Overfinch Holland & Holland Range Rover Is Basically A V8 Gun Cabinet
Range Rover Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch - front
News
Good News! You Could Own James May’s Porsche 911
James May's Porsche 911 - front
News
Jeep Recon Unveiled As An All-Electric Defender Rival
Jeep Recon - front
News
MGS6 Unveiled, And At Least You Won’t Confuse It With A Video Game
MGS6 - front
News
The New Renault Trafic Is More Proof That Vans Are Cool Again
Renault Trafic E-Tech - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front