5 Tools For Storing Your Car Over Winter

It’s not ourselves who will be tucking ourselves in blankets, sitting indoors and having one too many hot chocolates over the winter months. We know there are plenty of you planning to put your cars away to keep them all nice and cosy, away from the elements. (Just don’t put hot chocolate in the fuel tank, trust us.)

While it’s all good and well keeping it away, locked up in a garage waiting for the weather to pick up again, some prep work can go a long way to making life easier for yourself and your car come Springtime and the return of some sun. Putting your car into storage? Here are some tools we’d recommend picking up.

Streetwize 12v 1.5A Trickle Charger

Take it from us, there’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for the first bloom of spring to take your car out, only to hear the sound of a starter motor starved of power. Yes, you forgot to disconnect the battery months ago, and now you’ve only just realised.

With a trickle charger, you can make sure your car is ready to turn on a dime when you need it, without risking overcharging. This one from Streetwize comes with all the cables you’ll need, as well as an LED indicator.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Maypole Car Covers

Some of us may need to leave our cars outside over the winter, leaving them exposed to muck, rain, falling leaves and just general bad weather. Not only is that quite annoying when you have to give your car a full valet when the weather turns nicer, but it can also leave your car exposed to paint or other body damage.

Throw on a breathable car cover from Maypole, and you can help protect it. The material allows moisture to evaporate, and the included straps will keep it secure in the wind.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Pingi Reusable Car Dehumidifier

Old cars and dodgy rubber seals go hand in hand, and as the weather gets worse, that’s just asking for a build-up of condensation and mould. Don’t ask us how we know…

A dehumidifier can help alleviate this, and this reusable one from Pingi will help keep your car fresh through the winter. Handy for long-term storage, or even if you’ve got your car parked up overnight.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Disklok Gold Edition Steering Lock

Although the humble Disklok isn’t as common a sight as it once was, it’s still a useful tool to have on hand.

Be it for your own peace of mind that your car should be safe while out of sight, or as a visual deterrent from would-be thieves, it’s easy to fit and incredibly secure. A velvet-style fabric lining should prevent any visible wear on your steering wheel while it’s in use, too.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Top Tech 149pc Maintenance Tool Kit with 1-Drawer Chest

Winter is a great time to be working away on your car (Just as long as you’ve got a space heater in the garage), so it’s a great time to justify grabbing yourself a new set of tools..

This Top Tech chest includes some of the most common tools you’ll need for a range of maintenance jobs, and it’s easy to keep all 149 pieces organised.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts