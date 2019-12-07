or register
No V6, No Guilt: Why The Jaguar F-Type Is More Appealing Without It

It's got very little to do with running costs: the removal of the V6 from the F-Type range has subtly but significantly changed the F-Type's image

11 days ago Blog 18 comments
The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Is Here With A New Face But No V6

Jaguar has revealed a refreshed version of the F-Type sports car, which has lost its V6 option but retained a supercharged V8

16 days ago News 38 comments
Features Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring Review: Loud, Exciting And Slightly Confusing
This Utterly Ruined Jaguar E-Type Has Been Stunningly Restored

The 10th E-Type 4.2 ever built was discovered rotting and collapsed in a Gloucestershire forest, and has been returned to its as-new glory

4 months ago News 20 comments
Features What It's Like To Live With The All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace
Here’s What The ‘BMW-Powered’ 2020 Jaguar F-Type Will Sound Like

With the glorious but outdated 5.0-litre supercharged V8 set for execution next year, Jaguar is looking at alternative power choices for the F-Type

4 months ago News 19 comments
Jaguar Test Driver Legend Norman Dewis Has Died

Norman Dewis - who was Jaguar's chief test driver for 30 years - has died aged 98, leaving an incredible legacy of achievements

6 months ago News 10 comments
The New Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring Is A Marginally More Subtle Super Saloon

JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division has built a limited-run version of Project 8 with a small spoiler in place of the original car's huge rear wing

6 months ago News 14 comments
Jaguar Design Chief Ian Callum Is Leaving After 20 Years With The Company

Ian Callum will be leaving his role as director of design at Jaguar to "pursue other design projects"

6 months ago News 11 comments
Features Jaguar F-Pace SVR Review: A Brutal Salute To V8 You'll Come Away Loving
Features Jaguar XE Review: No 3-Series, But The Gap Is Closing
The New-Ish Jaguar XE Is Here With A Fancy New Interior

The refreshed XE brings with it many changes in the cabin along with some exterior aesthetic tweaks

10 months ago News 17 comments
Blog The Jaguar F-Type Isn't A Proper Sports Car, But I Love It Just The Same
Features I Drove A Jaguar F-Type Rally Car And It Was The Right Kind Of Ridiculous
Jaguar F-Type Likely To Keep V6s And V8s For The Foreseeable

Despite the arrival of a new straight-six at JLR and the contract to produce V6s and V8s ending next year, it sounds like the F-Type's engine line-up will remain

10 months ago News 7 comments

