Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
It's got very little to do with running costs: the removal of the V6 from the F-Type range has subtly but significantly changed the F-Type's image
Jaguar has revealed a refreshed version of the F-Type sports car, which has lost its V6 option but retained a supercharged V8
The 10th E-Type 4.2 ever built was discovered rotting and collapsed in a Gloucestershire forest, and has been returned to its as-new glory
With the glorious but outdated 5.0-litre supercharged V8 set for execution next year, Jaguar is looking at alternative power choices for the F-Type
Norman Dewis - who was Jaguar's chief test driver for 30 years - has died aged 98, leaving an incredible legacy of achievements
JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division has built a limited-run version of Project 8 with a small spoiler in place of the original car's huge rear wing
Ian Callum will be leaving his role as director of design at Jaguar to "pursue other design projects"
The refreshed XE brings with it many changes in the cabin along with some exterior aesthetic tweaks
Despite the arrival of a new straight-six at JLR and the contract to produce V6s and V8s ending next year, it sounds like the F-Type's engine line-up will remain