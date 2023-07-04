Meet The Man Who Put A NASCAR Engine In His BMW Z4

So you want to do some racing in your BMW Z4 and need to spice it up a bit. Do you turbocharge it? Supercharge it? Not if you’re Jimmy Giannoccaro. You get a crated NASCAR engine delivered from the USA, and drop it right in. Yee, and indeed, haw.

Jimmy runs G&H Transport Racing near Johannesburg in South Africa, and has been developing his ‘Merica-powered Z4 for some time now. “Everybody’s got a BMW, everybody’s tried to turbocharge it, everybody’s done all sorts,” he tells Cars.co.za. “We’re trying something different.”

Eschewing forced induction, Jimmy and his team got hold of a lightly used Hendrick Motorsport 5.7-litre V8 and began modifying. The bulkhead of the E85 Z4 was moved back to squeeze the engine in behind the front axle, and mated to a sequential gearbox. The drivetrain was upgraded to beefier parts from a BMW M5, and the car was clad in a Flossman GT3 body kit imported from Germany. Other upgrades include BC suspension, a custom exhaust system and big AP brakes under Enkei wheels.