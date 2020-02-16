or register
The Gran Turismo Championships Are Live Right Now

The Gran Turismo Championships are underway in Sydney, and you can watch all the Nations Cup action right here, right now

We’re in for some premier sim racing this evening, with the Gran Turismo Championships continuing in Sydney, Australia.

Yesterday’s Manufacturer Series was dominated by BMW, but the Nations Cup is expected to be a lot closer. Competitors will battle it out in shorter races, with each driver using Adrian Newey’s Red Bull X2019.

Due to the time difference in Australia, the event is going out as an ‘as-live’ restream, with the action begining at 7PM GMT/8PM CET/11AM PST.

