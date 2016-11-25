or register
Living With A BMW M3

10 videos

10 Things I've Learnt After 1 Year Of E36 M3 Ownership
3 years ago 28 comments

How Much Has My E36 M3 Financially Ruined Me?
3 years ago 54 comments

6 Things That Make The BMW M2 A Modern Day E36 M3
3 years ago 26 comments

Can My 20-Year-Old M3 Keep Up With A New Civic Type R?
3 years ago 33 comments

8 Ways American E36 M3 Buyers Got Screwed Over
3 years ago 37 comments

How Fast Is My E36 M3 Lemon On The Derestricted Autobahn
3 years ago 52 comments

5 Reasons Why I Bought A Rusty E36 M3 Over The 'Superior' E46 M3
3 years ago 40 comments

How Much Power Has My E36 M3 Lost In 20 Years?
3 years ago 38 comments

BMW E36 M3 Lemon: What I Really Think Of It
3 years ago 49 comments

I Screwed Up By Buying An E36 M3 Lemon
4 years ago 168 comments

