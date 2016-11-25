10 videos
10 Things I've Learnt After 1 Year Of E36 M3 Ownership
How Much Has My E36 M3 Financially Ruined Me?
6 Things That Make The BMW M2 A Modern Day E36 M3
Can My 20-Year-Old M3 Keep Up With A New Civic Type R?
8 Ways American E36 M3 Buyers Got Screwed Over
How Fast Is My E36 M3 Lemon On The Derestricted Autobahn
5 Reasons Why I Bought A Rusty E36 M3 Over The 'Superior' E46 M3
How Much Power Has My E36 M3 Lost In 20 Years?
BMW E36 M3 Lemon: What I Really Think Of It
I Screwed Up By Buying An E36 M3 Lemon
