Tracking A BMW M3 With Our Seat Ibiza FR Longtermer

Pretty soon, it'll be time for our plucky Seat Ibiza FR long-term test car to leave us. It's been with us [since last summer,](http://www.carthrottle.com/post/eco-hatchbacks-like-the-seat-ibiza-are-way-more-fun-than-you-give-them-credit-for) and in that time it's taken us to countless car launches, [gone toe-to-toe with its rivals,](http://www.carthrottle.com/post/mini-cooper-vs-seat-ibiza-vs-suzuki-swift-sport-which-car-wins-our-battle-of-the-hatchbacks/) and been used as a tracking car for our YouTube video reviews. We filmed this short vlog to give you an idea of how we've used the Ibiza to film car-to-car video. With a fairly supple ride and a hatchback-style body, it's proven itself to be a useful camera crew car. We'll miss it!