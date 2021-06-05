You Can Now Tune Your Ford Fiesta ST's 1.5 I3 To 256bhp Using An App

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We won’t ever see a Ford Fiesta RS, but via the aftermarket, it’s possible to get the next best thing. Mountune, arguably the go-to name when it comes to fiddling with Blue Oval stuff, has just revealed a new ‘M260’ package for the Fiesta ST. This sees the stock 197bhp output jump up to 256bhp (260PS, hence the name of the kit), while the torque goes from 214lb ft to 269. Mountune hasn’t offered any performance figures for this, but with a clean enough launch, 0-62mph in five or so seconds should be doable.

The bumps in power and torque are made possible via the ‘mTune Smartflash ‘phone app, which works with a Bluetooth unit that plugs into the car’s OBDII slot. You’ll need to shell out £675 for the unit and the app, or if you have the existing M235 Fiesta ST upgrade, it’s £100 to upgrade to the new software. With the app, it’s possible to drop back to the stock power output whenever you wish. Sounds like a steal, but you’ll probably want to spend a little more than that. Mountune recommends the fitting of an induction kit, an upgraded charge pipe and a beefier intercooler to “maintain performance and reliability”. Plus, you’re supposed to run the car on 97 octane fuel post-conversion.