You Can Buy A Two-Thirds Scale Aston Martin DB5 For £35,000

Remember that tiny, ‘Baby II’ Bugatti Type 35 replica? The company behind the dinky, electric-powered car has a follow-up. This time, The Little Car Company has beautifully remade the DB5 into this diminutive, two-third scale vehicle. The three-metre long, 1.1 metre wide DB5 Junior is big enough to fit an adult and child sat side by side on its full leather seat. To aid ingress and egress for grown-ups (because let’s face it, anyone claiming they’re buying it just for their kids to use is a filthy liar), the two-third scale steering wheel has a quick-release mechanism.

The 6.7bhp output of the rear axle-mounted motor may not sound like much, but the DB5 Junior is light, with its aluminium honeycomb base and composite bodywork keeping the weight down to just 270kg. Keep your foot planted on the billet aluminium throttle pedal for long enough (the brake pedal is made from the same stuff too), and you’ll reach the heady heights of 30mph. If you - understandably - want to avoid your child belting off into the distance at 30mph, there’s a Novice mode which limits the top speed to 12mph. This also activates a remote kill switch which gently slows the car to a stop if it goes further than 30 metres away. ‘Expert’ mode unlocks full power figure and the top speed, while ‘Balance of Performance’ matches the acceleration and top speed with the Little Car Company’s other vehicles “for competition on an even playing field”. Anyone fancy setting up a race?

You even get ventilated disc brakes all round under the 10-inch wire wheels, plus a regenerative braking function. A removable battery pack sits under the bonnet, which gives a range of up to 20 miles. Alternatively, you could opt for carbon fibre-bodied (yes, you really can get one made from CF) DB5 Junior Vantage, with has double the power at 13.4bhp, and a range of up to 20 miles. Oh, and a limited-slip differential.