You Can Buy A Tamiya Buggy That's Big Enough To Drive

The Little Car Company is building an 8/10th-scale version of the legendary Tamiya R/C car with a top speed of 30mph

The Wild One is a legend amongst OG Tamiya fan. The 1/10th-scale R/C buggy first emerged in 1985 before being re-released (and quickly selling out) in 2012. It’s back again for 2021, but this time, it’s a little bigger. This one is built under license by The Little Car Company, known for its two-thirds-scale recreations including a £35,000 Aston Martin DB5 and the Bugatti ‘Baby II’ Type 35 recreation. The big Wild One is an 8/10th scale beast, meaning it’s big enough to fit in. And drive. Oh yes.

The ‘Wild One Max’ is 3.5 metres long (similar to something like a Toyota Aygo) and 1.8-metres wide, tipping the scales at a pithy 250kg. It’s built over a space frame chassis and features 15-inch tyres all-round - nobbly boots at the rear and grooved ones at the front, just like the original. A 2kWh battery pack powers a motor that drives the rear axle, giving a top speed of 30mph and a range of up to 25 miles. Modular ‘Power Packs’ are promised for anyone wanting to go further and faster. Slowing things down, meanwhile, are Brembo discs and calipers plus a regenerative braking system. We don’t have any pictures of the inside, but the press release mentions a digital dashboard, a composite driver’s seat with a three-point seatbelt, and enough room to accommodate anyone from 5’3” to 6’5”. From that chair, you’ll be able to select one of three driving modes - Novice, Eco and Race.