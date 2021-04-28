You Can Buy A Tamiya Buggy That's Big Enough To Drive
The Little Car Company is building an 8/10th-scale version of the legendary Tamiya R/C car with a top speed of 30mph
The Wild One is a legend amongst OG Tamiya fan. The 1/10th-scale R/C buggy first emerged in 1985 before being re-released (and quickly selling out) in 2012. It’s back again for 2021, but this time, it’s a little bigger.
This one is built under license by The Little Car Company, known for its two-thirds-scale recreations including a £35,000 Aston Martin DB5 and the Bugatti ‘Baby II’ Type 35 recreation. The big Wild One is an 8/10th scale beast, meaning it’s big enough to fit in. And drive. Oh yes.
The ‘Wild One Max’ is 3.5 metres long (similar to something like a Toyota Aygo) and 1.8-metres wide, tipping the scales at a pithy 250kg. It’s built over a space frame chassis and features 15-inch tyres all-round - nobbly boots at the rear and grooved ones at the front, just like the original.
A 2kWh battery pack powers a motor that drives the rear axle, giving a top speed of 30mph and a range of up to 25 miles. Modular ‘Power Packs’ are promised for anyone wanting to go further and faster. Slowing things down, meanwhile, are Brembo discs and calipers plus a regenerative braking system.
We don’t have any pictures of the inside, but the press release mentions a digital dashboard, a composite driver’s seat with a three-point seatbelt, and enough room to accommodate anyone from 5’3” to 6’5”. From that chair, you’ll be able to select one of three driving modes - Novice, Eco and Race.
It’s even possible to make the Wild One Max road legal with a special pack including brake lights, indicators and mirrors among other things, making it comply with quadricycle rules in Europe and Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle legislation over in the United States.
The price? £6000, which is a couple of grand shy of the UK’s cheapest car, the Dacia Sandero. We suspect the Wild One will be quite a bit more fun, though. Reservations are open now, and the first deliveries will commence in 2022.
