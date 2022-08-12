You Can Add A Carbon Wing To Your Honda Civic Type R
Honda showcases new ‘FL5’ Civic Type R kitted out with optional accessories
Honda has showcased a new 2023 Civic Type R with some of the accessories that buyers will be able to spec for the hot hatch. The kitted-out Type R appeared at Round 4 of the 2022 Super GT championship at Fuji Speedway in Japan last weekend.
Most notably, the upcoming 2023 Civic Type R’s rear wing can be swapped out for a carbon-fibre one which weighs 1kg (2.2lbs) less than the stock one and has a slightly different, more aggressive shape to increase downforce and, of course, kudos in the pit lane (or, more likely, the supermarket car park).
The car also looked great sporting the Sonic Gray Pearl colour scheme, and the red wing mirrors really set it off alongside the red brake callipers, centre caps and badges dotted around the hot hatch’s exterior.
On the interior there will also be plenty of parts available, including side sills with an illuminated Type R logo, an aluminium gear knob covered in red leather, carbon fibre trim with red polyester, unique floor mats, upgraded puddle lamps, and wireless phone charging.
If you’re thinking of buying a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and ticking all the boxes for these add-ons, you could be disappointed, however. The accessories have only yet been confirmed for Japanese customers from September, and there’s no word yet as to whether these will be coming to other international markets.
