Will Porsche Discover The Next Rimac?

Following the success of Porsche’s 45 percent stake in Rimac, it’s already hunting for the next big thing. The firm has announced it’s setting aside €250 million (around £220 million or $270 million) to invest in start-ups.

Its venture capital division, Porsche Ventures, will form the independent subsidiary, Porsche Investments Management S.A., based in Luxembourg, to focus on this pursuit.

The idea is to support and access the latest mobility innovations across the world. Porsche currently has “direct interest” in around 60 smaller companies and hopes to expand this portfolio. It’s seemingly a strategic investment scheme, to cast a wide net and create research and development opportunities.