Will.i.am And Mercedes-AMG Create The Sports Car Offspring Of A G-Wagon

Rapper and singer Will.i.am has made a new car with Mercedes-AMG – here are the first teasers

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

April Fools’ Day may be a month behind us, so the news of Will.i.am and Mercedes-AMG’s new one-off car is no joke, unless it was delayed a month by the chip shortage. The famous rapper has had a hand in making his own cars in the past, but this time he’s worked with AMG, and the resulting two-door coupe looks quirky to say the least. Images of the car have been teased through the Mercedes-AMG social media channels and on Will.i.am’s official website. It appears as though the boxy front end of a G-Wagon has been grafted onto a long sports car body, there are two enormous rear-hinged suicide doors and a rear end reminiscent of the AMG GT.

Will.i.am stated that he “created a car for Mercedes-AMG that will help fund inner city school engineering programs to prepare youth for a technological tomorrow”, so it sounds likely it will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to charity. Few details are known about the car, but it’s likely to include an electrified powertrain based on AMG’s 4.0-litre V8. Will.i.am has been the brand ambassador for AMG’s electrified range of cars since late 2021, helping to promote the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.