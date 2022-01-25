Widebody Honda E Proves We Need A Type R

Remember how excited we were when Honda revealed the Urban EV concept (above) in 2017? It looked incredible with its oversized wheels, flared arches, wraparound windscreen and early Civic styling inspiration. A production version was mooted from the off, and we desperately hoped it wouldn’t stray from the show car too much.

Inevitably, of course, the showroom-ready Honda E spawned from the Urban EV toned the looks down massively. It still looked unlike anything else on the road, but having been previewed by that achingly cool concept, we couldn’t help be a tiny bit disappointed.

However, it turns out the E has only ever been a body kit and some big wheels away from looking almost as awesome. Below is a widebody conversion made by a company called Innovative Composites, and it suits the EV brilliantly.