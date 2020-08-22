Which Vital Organs Would You Trade For This Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Restomod?

The ‘Copperback’ Ringbrothers Mustang has just sold for $265,000, which isn’t too bad for what could be one of the best-looking Mustangs we’ve seen for a while

Y’know Ringbrothers - they’re famous for taking muscle cars and turning them up to 11, and then making everyone else at SEMA feel inadequate. You might remember the Camaro ‘Valkyrja’ the company produced in 2019, or the show-stopping ’72 Javelin AMX ‘Defiant’ built a couple of years before. Ringbrothers seems to specialise in classic Mustangs, though; it’s built more of them than anything else. In fact, the first four Ringbrothers-tuned cars were ‘Stangs, and one has just been sold. The Copperback Mustang was built in 2007, using a ’67 Fastback coupe. It then went back to Ringbrothers in 2016 for additional upgrades, and has now sold on Bring a Trailer for $265,000. That seems something of a bargain to us.

The Copperback name comes from its Copper Burnt Orange Metallic paint, which is contrasted by carbon fibre elements - including the bonnet (hood) and tail-light panel. Other accents, including the cowl vents, hood pins and sail panel inserts are all milled from billet aluminium. The bumpers were shortened and the side scoops were treated to a deeper profile, and it sits on 19-inch iForged wheels.

Inside the cabin, there’s custom leather upholstery in black and brown, which was one of the upgrades added in 2016. Behind the Momo steering wheel are new gauges that suggest this Mustang can top out at 200mph and 10,000rpm. The new owner also gets switchgear from a Ford GT, keyless start, electric windows, a custom aluminium gearshift lever and a unique surround-sound system with a Kenwood head unit. Popping the hood unveils the 427ci (7.0-litre) Roush V8, which kicks out 543bhp and 525lb-ft, for what we’ll guess are pretty handy performance figures. It’s mated to a five-speed Tremec manual transmission, and a limited-slip rear diff helps keep everything in check.