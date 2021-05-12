or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 1
DIY

What's The Best Performance Tyre In 2021?

Tyre Review has rounded up 14 summer tyres to find out which is the performance boot of choice

Remind me later

We’ve said it many times before, and we’ll say it again: your car deserves good tyres. They’re your only contact patch with the road, so if you’re interested in driving at all, it’s worth getting good boots to unlock a car’s full potential.

Choosing a set isn’t exactly easy, but thankfully, Jonathan Benson of Tyrereviews.com is able to geek out about rubber like no one else on the planet. In Benson’s latest test, one of his biggest yet, he’s rounded up 10 ‘ultra high performance’ (UHP) and three ‘ultra ultra high performance’ (UUHP) tyres and a budget option to put under the microscope.

That involves dry and wet handling plus dry and wet braking tests at Goodyear’s test facility in Spain, where Benson got through some 150 individual tyres using Mk7.5 and 8 VW Golf GTIs. All tyres measured 225/40/18, one of the most popular sizes there is. Interestingly, the wet braking test was partly automated, ensuring the brakes were applied at exactly the right moment with consistent pressure applied each time.

What's The Best Performance Tyre In 2021? - DIY

On test, we have:

UUHP:

Bridgestone Potenza Sport
Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport
Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S

UHP:

Altenzo SportComforter+
Avon ZV7
Continental PremiumContact 6
Falken Azenis FK510
Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5
GT Radial SportActive 2
Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3
Michelin Pilot Sport 4
Nokian PowerProof
Pirelli P Zero PZ4
Vredestein Ultrac Vorti+

What's The Best Performance Tyre In 2021? - DIY

We won’t divulge the results, as have the appeal here is the insight available in the video. We’re not exactly dropping a spoiler to point out that the budget tyre lost, though. It wasn’t a complete disaster for the Altenzo, but it’s far enough away to mean it can’t be recommended. That goes for ‘normal’ folk not interested in the way their cars drive, either, since it performed so poorly in the wet braking segment.

This aside, did the test pan out as you expected it to?

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY Do The C8 Corvette's Ultra-High Performance All-Season Tyres Make Any Sense? DIY Turns Out You Can Fit A V8 In A Tesla Model S DIY The Aftermath Of A Jeep Revving To 50,000rpm While Being Towed In 4-Low DIY This DIY 'V12' Is Made From Three Lada Engines DIY Are Chunky Mud Tyres Tyres Any Good In The Snow? DIY What Are Beadlock Wheels, And Why Might You Want Them? DIY Will A Higher Wearing Tyre Always Perform Better? DIY Plastic Pistons Work Way Better Than You'd Expect

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or