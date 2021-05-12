What's The Best Performance Tyre In 2021?

We’ve said it many times before, and we’ll say it again: your car deserves good tyres. They’re your only contact patch with the road, so if you’re interested in driving at all, it’s worth getting good boots to unlock a car’s full potential.

Choosing a set isn’t exactly easy, but thankfully, Jonathan Benson of Tyrereviews.com is able to geek out about rubber like no one else on the planet. In Benson’s latest test, one of his biggest yet, he’s rounded up 10 ‘ultra high performance’ (UHP) and three ‘ultra ultra high performance’ (UUHP) tyres and a budget option to put under the microscope.

That involves dry and wet handling plus dry and wet braking tests at Goodyear’s test facility in Spain, where Benson got through some 150 individual tyres using Mk7.5 and 8 VW Golf GTIs. All tyres measured 225/40/18, one of the most popular sizes there is. Interestingly, the wet braking test was partly automated, ensuring the brakes were applied at exactly the right moment with consistent pressure applied each time.