What Would You Swap This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine Into?

RM Sotheby’s has just listed a new old stock Tipo F140B Ferrari Enzo V12 engine, that’s up for auction and still in its original crate. Quite frankly, we thought we’d better get the word out there in the hope that some mad genius with the required financial clout might see the listing and carry out the ultimate engine swap.

When it was used in the Ferrari Enzo, the 6.0-litre Tipo F140B set the record for being the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever used in a road car. It produces around 651bhp and 485lb ft of torque, but since then related versions of the same engine have been known to produce much more power – the Ferrari Daytona SP3 has a 6.5-litre version, known as the F140 HC, which produces up to 829bhp and 514lb ft of torque. The LaFerrari used an F140 FE engine alongside an electric motor for a total output of 960bhp and 664lb ft.

As you know, we’re fans of an engine swap, so it had us daydreaming about where you might fit 12 cylinders of Ferrari power. With the engine tipped to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000 when it goes under the hammer, you might want to save money on the car you put it into, although we’re not sure if an MX-5 with an extremely modified engine bay and bodywork could even accommodate a V12?