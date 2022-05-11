What Does 890bhp Feel Like? Rent A Hertz Shelby Mustang GT500-H And Find Out

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s said that nothing is as fast as a rental car, but you can forget your dull Chevrolet Sparks, Ford Explorers or Volkswagen Jettas, Hertz is now offering special edition Shelby Mustangs as part of its rental car line-up. The Shelby Mustang GT-H and GT500-H are the result of a throwback collaboration between Shelby and Hertz giving customers the opportunity to experience a slice of Americana while cruising along Route 66 with the V8 engine echoing through the desert. GT-H spec is ideal as an open-top cruiser, but it’s the hardcore GT500-H with around twice the power that’s the real poster car.

The GT500-H is powered by the same 5.2-litre V8 engine from the 750bhp GT500 model on which it’s based, albeit with some upgrades to increase power significantly. Shelby bolted on a Whipple supercharger and Borla cat-back exhaust to squeeze out 890bhp wild ‘stangs, making it the most powerful Shelby rental car ever, and perhaps the most potent hire car of all time. 19 GT500-H Mustangs will come in Shadow Black, with a further six sprayed in Oxford White, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Shelby. All models will come with gold go-faster stripes that will also serve as a dead giveaway at your local track meet, drag strip or racing event.

If you’re looking for something a little tamer, the 5.0-litre V8 convertible GT-H is hardly to be sniffed at, with 435bhp for taking in the sun as you thunder towards the horizon. Based on the Mustang GT, the Hertz edition GT-H comes with a Borla cat-back exhaust and a unique grille and bonnet to make sure it stands out. GT-H models will come in red, white, grey or black. It’s not the first time Shelby and Hertz have worked together on special edition models for its line-up. The partnership dates back to 1966, when they created the Shelby GT350-H special edition as part of their ‘Rent-a-Racer’ program.