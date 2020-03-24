What CT Will Be Doing Now The UK's On Lockdown

It’s all rather surreal, isn’t it? As of now, most people in the UK are - like many other countries - essentially on lockdown (if you’re unfamiliar with the rules, please check here). Leaving the house is only possible for certain reasons, which makes running a car website a little different to normal.

But even though we can’t get out to drive and shoot cars, Carthrottle.com will remain very much active, bringing you a constant stream of car content to provide a bit of escapism as we all do our bit to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Whether it’s a bit of car history you’re unfamiliar with, a buyer’s guide for a cool ride you could size up once the world returns to its normal(ish) state or a story we haven’t told before, we’ll provide new features to read every day. And if you have an idea for us, by all means, stick in the comments - we’re all ears.

The video guys, meanwhile, are busy editing footage we already have in the bag, and have some great plans to keep Car Throttle’s YouTube channel going with some content we know you’re going to love and appreciate right now.

Stay safe, be kind to each other, and we’ll see you on the other side.