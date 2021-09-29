or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
Used Cars

We're Oddly Tempted By This Pick-Up Converted V6 Peugeot 407 Coupe

This makeshift ute has cropped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but it's a non-runner. Fancy saving it?

Remind me later
Peugeot - We're Oddly Tempted By This Pick-Up Converted V6 Peugeot 407 Coupe - Used Cars

The ‘ute’ beloved by Australian motorists simply isn’t a thing over here in the UK. If you want the practicality of a pick-up load bed without committing to driving a big and heavy truck, you’ll need to dive in the classifieds and pick from the limited used options out there. Doing so isn’t cheap, with even Proton Jumbucks selling for more than you might expect. Alternatively, you could make something yourself.

We had a go at this ourselves with a Vauxhall Omega a few years ago, and plenty of others have gone down the DIY route too. Just check out this Peugeot 407 coupe - not only does it have a reasonably tidy pick-up conversion, but it also has the rarely seen naturally-aspirated V6. Result!

Peugeot - We're Oddly Tempted By This Pick-Up Converted V6 Peugeot 407 Coupe - Used Cars

The conversion (which the seller says cost over £3,000) includes wood decking for the load bed and a tonneau cover. The original boot lid is present and removable, making for a nicely versatile 407. The rear three-quarter windows have been removed, meanwhile, turning the C-pillars into ‘flying’ buttresses.

The mileage is low for a 13-year-old car, with 52,025 miles showing on the clock. There’s also a reasonably long MOT which doesn’t expire until May 2022. The bad news? It’s a non-runner.

Peugeot - We're Oddly Tempted By This Pick-Up Converted V6 Peugeot 407 Coupe - Used Cars

We aren’t given any clues as to why the 407 isn’t starting, not that this is surprising - Facebook Marketplace car adverts aren’t exactly known for intricate detail. It could be something simple and cheap to fix. Or on the flip side, it could be something complicated and expensive.

This isn’t something dirt cheap to take a punt on, either. No doubt keen to recoup some of the conversion cost, the seller has the 407 listed at £1,250 (ONO). For £250 less, there’s currently a working (but non-pick-up converted, obvs) 407 V6 coupe on Autotrader, and what’s more, unlike the ute it’s rocking a manual gearbox.

What do you think of this unique 407 ute?

More Peugeot posts

0 comments

Recommended Used Cars This Depreciation-Hit Hyundai Genesis Is One Of Only 50 UK Cars Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars This Nissan Skyline Impul R33-R Is A Rare But Attainable JDM Gem Used Cars The Renault Sport Megane RB8 Is A Special Edition Hot Hatch You Forgot About Used Cars 174 Dusty Classic Cars Revealed In Huge 'Barn Find' Used Cars Fancy Buying A VW Golf GTI 25th Anniversary With 8 Miles On The Clock? Used Cars This Factory Five GTM Is A V8 Supercar That Won't Cost The Earth Used Cars V8 Audi S4: 9 Things To Know Before You Buy Used Cars 10 Things You Need To Know Before Buying An NC Mazda MX-5 Used Cars This £16k Peugeot RCZ R Is Rarer Than A Ferrari 488 Pista

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or