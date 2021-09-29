We're Oddly Tempted By This Pick-Up Converted V6 Peugeot 407 Coupe

This makeshift ute has cropped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but it's a non-runner. Fancy saving it?

The ‘ute’ beloved by Australian motorists simply isn’t a thing over here in the UK. If you want the practicality of a pick-up load bed without committing to driving a big and heavy truck, you’ll need to dive in the classifieds and pick from the limited used options out there. Doing so isn’t cheap, with even Proton Jumbucks selling for more than you might expect. Alternatively, you could make something yourself. We had a go at this ourselves with a Vauxhall Omega a few years ago, and plenty of others have gone down the DIY route too. Just check out this Peugeot 407 coupe - not only does it have a reasonably tidy pick-up conversion, but it also has the rarely seen naturally-aspirated V6. Result!

The conversion (which the seller says cost over £3,000) includes wood decking for the load bed and a tonneau cover. The original boot lid is present and removable, making for a nicely versatile 407. The rear three-quarter windows have been removed, meanwhile, turning the C-pillars into ‘flying’ buttresses. The mileage is low for a 13-year-old car, with 52,025 miles showing on the clock. There’s also a reasonably long MOT which doesn’t expire until May 2022. The bad news? It’s a non-runner.