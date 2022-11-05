We Want The R36 Nissan GT-R To Happen And For It To Look Like This

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s not just nostalgia that’s influenced this render’s design – Clark says the R36’s notably thick B-pillars and C-pillars are designed to make the hypothetical car as rigid as possible and “signals the evolution of the platform into a devoted supercar.” He says this also draws attention away from the 2+2 layout externally, adding to the race car looks despite still leaving space for rear seats on the inside. The NISMO render pictured takes Clark’s standard design but is intended as a racing variant inspired by the Nissan GT-R GT500. There’s a vented bonnet for additional cooling. Canards and a large rear spoiler are worked into the design for additional downforce, while the exhausts are moved up and into the design of the rear fascia vents; “the change in the exhaust positioning would likely facilitate more robust evacuation of the exhaust gases.”

Clark’s standard R36 render already envisions the GT-R with a wide, planted stance, but the NISMO version takes this up a notch and makes it even wider. The body was widened to accommodate its new stance, and vents were added to the front wings. The designer even hypothesised the R36’s potential drivetrain. After weighing it up between a fully-electrified R36 or a hybrid, Clark settled on hybridisation. That way, the designer says the GT-R’s identity as a platform for tuners isn’t lost. “I chose the hybrid route because it doesn’t abandon the contributions of Nissan’s revered Takumi and it doesn’t plateau the vehicle’s potential performance in the hands of talented builders and the aftermarket.”

