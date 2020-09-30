Watch Some Axle Stands Get Tested To Destruction Using A Hydraulic Press

Have you ever wondered what might happen if an axle stand held up much more weight than it’s rated for? Testing this yourself IRL is - for reasons that should be abundantly clear without us spelling it out - a terrible idea. But happily, the people behind the Hydraulic Press Channel have a 150-tonne press to help answer this question in a safe environment.

Two different designs are tested, with a scissor jack put into the mix for good measure. Pleasingly, all three took far more weight than rated for. This absolutely shouldn’t be taken as a license to go and use a stand beyond its rating - it’s just nice to know how strong these things are.