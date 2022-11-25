or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 15 hours ago
News

Watch Lewis Hamilton Whip An R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Around The Streets Of Japan In Viral Video

A video of Lewis Hamilton ragging an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R around Japan has been posted to the F1 driver’s social media channels

A video showing Lewis Hamilton driving an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R around the streets of Japan has been posted to his social media channels. The F1 driver handles the car… briskly to say the least. We have to say though, seeing a Formula 1 legend behind the wheel of the JDM legend is something we hadn’t realised we needed to see, but we’re so glad we did.

In one part of the video, Hamilton can be seen whipping up clouds of smoke as he performs donuts in an abandoned Japanese car park. At one point you can even see smoke creeping into the cabin through the transmission tunnel of the R34 GT-R, which appears to be a rental.

Instagram/omoshirorentacar
As you can imagine, the rental company Hamilton used, Omoshiro Rent A Car, wasn’t all that happy. The company put out a statement saying “we prohibit this type of driving. This is a horrible act done without our permission.” Yikes. At least Hamilton probably isn’t too worried about losing his deposit, thanks to his estimated net worth of $285 million.

It’s not been an F1 season to remember for Lewis Hamilton, with the British racing driver failing to win any races in the 2022 campaign for the first time in his career. As cool as it is to see the F1 legend enjoying the epic Skyline, we hope he’s not just got himself in trouble with Japanese authorities…

