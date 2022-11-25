Watch Lewis Hamilton Whip An R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Around The Streets Of Japan In Viral Video

A video showing Lewis Hamilton driving an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R around the streets of Japan has been posted to his social media channels. The F1 driver handles the car… briskly to say the least. We have to say though, seeing a Formula 1 legend behind the wheel of the JDM legend is something we hadn’t realised we needed to see, but we’re so glad we did.

In one part of the video, Hamilton can be seen whipping up clouds of smoke as he performs donuts in an abandoned Japanese car park. At one point you can even see smoke creeping into the cabin through the transmission tunnel of the R34 GT-R, which appears to be a rental.