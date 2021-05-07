Watch How Some Of F9's Most Ridiculous Car Crashes Were Filmed For Real

There'll be plenty of OTT action in Fast & Furious 9, and perhaps surprisingly, some of the most ridiculous parts aren't fully CG

Fast & Furious 9 is shaping up to be the most ridiculous film in the franchise. We have giant magnets being used to chuck vehicles around, a futuristic aircraft picking up a car mid-air, and a Pontiac Fiero blasting off into space among the items requiring some substantial suspension of disbelief. Naturally, this will involve a lot of CGI. But more of the more outlandish stunts than you might think are filmed practically, or at least have practical elements. In a new video short called ‘Total Car-nage’, we’re shown various smashy bits from the film both with and without the editing and CG sheen that’s been applied to the stuff shot IRL.

Highlights include a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and a Dodge Charger Widebody driving over some hefty pyrotechnics, a stock car getting hurled into some catch fencing (and exploding, obviously), and a poor MkIV VW Golf sitting on TE37 knock-offs getting run over by a giant pick-up truck. One scene we’ve already seen some behind-the-scenes footage of is the Toyota GT86 getting pushed through a shop front. Most impressively, that bonkers scene involving the Charger doing some sort of preposterous wire-assisted jump was partly shot for real with a stunt man inside. We’re starting to understand where some of the ~$200 million budget went.