Watch How Some Of F9's Most Ridiculous Car Crashes Were Filmed For Real
There'll be plenty of OTT action in Fast & Furious 9, and perhaps surprisingly, some of the most ridiculous parts aren't fully CG
Fast & Furious 9 is shaping up to be the most ridiculous film in the franchise. We have giant magnets being used to chuck vehicles around, a futuristic aircraft picking up a car mid-air, and a Pontiac Fiero blasting off into space among the items requiring some substantial suspension of disbelief.
Naturally, this will involve a lot of CGI. But more of the more outlandish stunts than you might think are filmed practically, or at least have practical elements. In a new video short called ‘Total Car-nage’, we’re shown various smashy bits from the film both with and without the editing and CG sheen that’s been applied to the stuff shot IRL.
Highlights include a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and a Dodge Charger Widebody driving over some hefty pyrotechnics, a stock car getting hurled into some catch fencing (and exploding, obviously), and a poor MkIV VW Golf sitting on TE37 knock-offs getting run over by a giant pick-up truck. One scene we’ve already seen some behind-the-scenes footage of is the Toyota GT86 getting pushed through a shop front.
Most impressively, that bonkers scene involving the Charger doing some sort of preposterous wire-assisted jump was partly shot for real with a stunt man inside. We’re starting to understand where some of the ~$200 million budget went.
In another universe, we’d have already seen this film two years ago. The original release window was within 2019, but Universal elected to push F9 to 2020 to make room for Hobbs & Shaw. 2020 wasn’t exactly a good year for cinema releases thanks to you know what, so we’re now looking at 25 June this year for the US and 8 July for the UK.
Expect plenty more teaser videos before then.
0 comments