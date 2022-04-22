or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 14 hours ago
Watch A Tesla Model Y Crash Into A $3.5M Private Jet, Possibly In Summon Mode

The Tesla Model Y may have crashed while driving autonomously in Summon Mode

Someone just crashed into a Vision Jet!!! from flying

Tesla fans and aeroplane enthusiasts look away now, while car insurers - rub your hands together. This footage shows the disastrous moment a Tesla Model Y crashed straight into a parked $3,500,000 Cirrus Vision jet.

The video’s original poster, named smiteme on Reddit, claims the crash occurred at an event held by the private jet company Cirrus, and was the result of another visitor using the autonomous Summon Mode to pilot their Tesla Model Y remotely. Ouch.

So far, it’s unclear whether anyone was, in fact, behind the wheel of the Tesla, but judging by the way the Model Y continues to push the multi-million dollar private jet after the initial impact, it is indeed highly likely that the car was being driven autonomously in Summon Mode. Perhaps Elon Musk and everyone else at Tesla should’ve listened when we said Summon Mode isn’t ready for the real world.

Tesla’s innovative Summon feature enables the car to autonomously drive short distances in order to meet the owner. The Tesla Summon feature works by using the position of the driver’s smartphone and an array of cameras and sensors placed around the vehicle to detect obstacles in its path whilst slowly heading towards the driver.

The feature is designed to make life easier for the car’s owner by saving them the hassle of walking to the vehicle, and it can be useful to get the car in and out of tight supermarket car parking spaces and compact garages. However, it has been known to have some issues, and this incident may be the most expensive case of Summon-gone-wrong yet.

What do you think of Tesla and its driverless systems? Is this proof that it’s not ready for the real world yet? Or is this a one-off event? Let us know your thoughts.

