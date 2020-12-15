Watch A Porsche Taycan Turbo S Set Road Atlanta's EV Record

Porsche now holds both the outright and EV lap records at Road Atlanta via the Taycan and the 911 GT2 RS

Porsche is on a record binge with the Taycan. The car has nabbed the fastest production electric lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, set the record for the longest EV drift, and it now holds the EV lap record of Road Atlanta thanks to a stunning run in the Turbo S. WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Leh Keen was fielded for the endeavour, and as you can see from the onboard and the exterior footage, he wasn’t hanging around. The car looks like quite a handful, which is inevitable given the car’s 2370kg kerb weight. The lack of engine noise makes the tyre torture all the more noticeable.

There was no existing record to beat, as far as we know - this is merely Porsche laying down a benchmark. The yardstick is 1:33.88, some way off the outright first and second-fastest production car times at the track, both of which are also held by Porsche. A couple of years ago the company sent around its 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS track missiles, yielding lap times of 1:26.24 and 1:24.88 respectively.