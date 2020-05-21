or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 18 minutes ago 0
Tuning

Watch A 1500bhp Honda Civic Smash 0-60mph In 1.1 Seconds

This team ran six monstrous Civics at the Haltech World Cup Finals, with incredible results

Remind me later

Since we live in a world where a tuned two-tonne BMW barge can hit 0-62mph in 2.6 seconds, we’re getting desensitised to silly acceleration figures. Something fast enough and unlikely enough, however, can still be attention-grabbing. Such as this Honda Civic.

Once of six Civics run by an outfit called P-Racing at the Haltech World Cup Finals (late last year, when car events were still a thing), the all-wheel drive monster is - incredibly - still running a K24 inline-four mounted in its original transverse position. There’s not a lot of the original engine left, however - it’s been given a billet crankshaft, new pistons from JE, a whole new top end, and a 76mm Garrett turbocharger. Running around 60psi, it’s good for roughly 1500bhp.

As a result, it was able to clock an astonishing 7.45-second quarter-mile pass, hitting 0-62mph in 1.1 seconds and crossing the line at 186mph.

Honda - Watch A 1500bhp Honda Civic Smash 0-60mph In 1.1 Seconds - Tuning

The run in question is at the three-minute mark, in case you’re getting confused about which Civic is which, but it’s worth sticking around for the whole video. Each of P-Racing’s Civics is impressive in its own way, and there’s some great footage of the cars tearing down the strip.

More Honda posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You Tuning Abt's First Hybrid Is A 420bhp Audi Q5 Tuning Ride On Board Manhart's Ridiculous 600bhp M5 V10-Engined E85 Z4 Tuning The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S Tuning Techart Will Give Your 992 Porsche 911 523bhp And Spangly Wheels Tuning Novitec Has Given The McLaren Senna 900bhp And A New Set Of Lungs Tuning The 789bhp, 1000Nm Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Is Ready For The Apocalypse Tuning Watch An A90 Toyota Supra Engine Make Over 1000bhp On The Dyno

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or