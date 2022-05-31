or register
Watch $500k Ferrari SF90 Plough Into 5 Parked Cars Near Birmingham

The driver fled the scene following the crash and remains on the run

Just because you can afford to drive the most powerful production Ferrari ever created doesn’t necessarily mean that you should, as the driver who crashed a £400k ($504,432) Ferrari SF90 into several parked cars near Birmingham found out last week. The hypercar looked to be travelling at a relatively high speed when it smashed into five parked vehicles, leaving a trail of damage resulting from the collision.

In case you needed any further evidence to suggest the person behind the wheel of the Ferrari was, in fact, not your normal typical supercar owner, the driver then fled the scene before the authorities arrived at the site of the wreckage. Check out the video below.

“We’re investigating after a red Ferrari hit a number of parked cars in Hagley Road, Halesowen last night at around 7:40 pm,” a spokesperson from the West Midlands Police told the Daily Mail. “We made a search of the area and spoke to a number of witnesses but were unable to locate the driver. The car has been seized, and our work to identify and trace the driver continues”. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The 986bhp hybrid hypercar is one of just 500 cars made by the Italian luxury carmaker, and, judging by the state of the wreckage following the crash, we can be pretty confident that yet another SF90 will be off the roads for good. The hypercar’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 combines with three electric motors to propel the driver from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds, which is clearly too much power for some drivers to handle.

Image courtesy of @WMFSHadenCross on Twitter
Image courtesy of @WMFSHadenCross on Twitter

The police have asked anyone with information about the incident to get in contact. So, if you know someone who seems to have “misplaced” a red Ferrari SF90 over the past week, be sure to get in touch.

