Warning: The 700bhp Singer DLS Turbo May Cause Involuntary Dribbling

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Having made its first foray into turbocharged 964-generation Porsche 911-based creations with the Turbo Study last year, Singer Vehicle Design has just released a follow-up - the Dynamics & Lightweighting Study - Turbo. You want one, don’t you? Mounted at the rear is a much more powerful engine than the Turbo Study’s. The DLS T features a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six with electrically operated wastegates, and it’s unusually high revving for a turbo lump, making its near-700bhp peak output at 9,000rpm. The starting point is the air-cooled engine from the 964 donor car, which is stripped right down to the block before undoing a transformation.

It wouldn’t be especially wise to stick such a power unit in an original 964, so the car itself is completely dismantled, too, until all that’s left is the monocoque. Singer says this is then “painstakingly assessed, cleaned, strengthened,” before being rebuilt with that special engine, carbon fibre body panels and upgraded chassis components. On that front, how the DLS T shapes up depends on the owner’s preferences. They could go for a more track or road-oriented setup, for example, with options like remote-adjustable dampers and carbon ceramic brakes on the menu. The 19-inch front, 20-inch rear forged magnesium, centre-locking wheels can be shod in either Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres or the even stickier Cup 2R.

Moving to the outside, again, it’s a question of what the buyer likes. The 934/5-inspired look can either go in a more road-friendly look, like the ‘Moet Blanc’ car (above), which features a ducktail spoiler and a less extreme front end. The ‘Blood Orange’ car (below), on the other hand, packs a whacking-great high-level wing, an extended front splitter and huge air ducts. Can’t decide? It’s possible to order both sets of front fascia and rear deck assemblies, enabling you to switch between the two looks as the mood takes you. In the cabin, it’s - surprise surprise - a question of tastes. Our Blood Orange-loving track day enthusiast has gone for harnesses and vast swathes of green trim, while the Moet Blanc customer who wants to spend more time on the road has a more subtle arrangement plus three-point belts. Either way, an exposed linkage for the six-speed manual gearbox is present.

Summing up the ethos behind the project, executive chairman and founder of Singer Rob Dickinson said: